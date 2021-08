Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.