Today, Disney shared a TON of details about what Guests will enjoy when taking part in the forthcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience. And let me remind you, because I think this is a very common misconception: The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an EXPERIENCE. It will take Guests “sailing” in space for two days and two nights. This is not going to be a traditional hotel visit. Instead, you really want to look at this like a cruising experience on land. And this in-depth video that was shared today definitely proves that.