ViacomCBS (VIACA) Announces Comprehensive Distribution Agreements with Cox Communications
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced multi-year distribution agreements with Cox Communications to continue delivering leading content from ViacomCBS' extensive portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks, including BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, SHOWTIMEÂ®, Smithsonian Channel, Telefe, TV Land and VH1. The deal also includes retransmission consent of CBS broadcast stations in Los Angeles.www.streetinsider.com
