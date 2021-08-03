Netflix (NFLX) App Downloads Down Again in July, Disney+ (DIS) Rising in Popularity - Evercore ISI

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $439.58.