Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix (NFLX) App Downloads Down Again in July, Disney+ (DIS) Rising in Popularity - Evercore ISI

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Jayant weighs in on July app download data to note another weak performance recorded by Netflix ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isi#Nflx#Nflx#Disney Lrb#Popularity Evercore Isi#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosmodernreaders.com

Axiom Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
TV & VideosPopculture

Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 23)

The month of July is quickly winding to a close, but that doesn't mean Netflix is slowing down on its content additions. After stocking plenty of titles throughout the week, the streamer is ready to fill the shelves even more this weekend with a host of new additions. Beginning on Friday, the streamer will stock 9 new titles, of which 7 are Netflix original films, series, and specials.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invst LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Several...
MoviesInvestopedia

Did Disney's (DIS) 'Black Widow' Release Strategy Misfire?

The Walt Disney Company's (DIS) latest release "Black Widow" was a box office hit – until it wasn't. The movie had the highest opening of the year among all theatrical releases in its first weekend and raked in $60 million from Disney Plus, the company's streaming platform where viewers could rent the movie for $30 through its Premier Access tier.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.87 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.34 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
MoviesInvestopedia

Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney (DIS): Why It Matters

The Walt Disney Company's (DIS) latest release Black Widow is turning into a fount of controversies. The movie, which recorded Hollywood's best weekend opening of the year only to crash to one of the lowest box office grosses for a Marvel movie, generated headlines after theater owners criticized Disney's business strategy. It is in the news again. This time, its star Scarlett Johansson is suing the studio for breach of contract.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MEMBERS Trust Co Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 4.7% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 213 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Nintendo Download: 29th July (Europe)

BUSTAFELLOWS (PQube, £31.49 / €35.99) – Delve into a visual novel with gorgeous animation. BUSTAFELLOWS features high quality artwork, from character designs to the background environment!. You are in the driver’s seat! Use your trusty notepad to jot down information and clues that will prove useful to solve cryptic puzzles....
Marketsmodernreaders.com

WD Rutherford LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cypress Capital Group Has $2.43 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Minot Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,941 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
StocksStreetInsider.com

Why Did MercadoLibre (MELI) Beat While Amazon (AMZN) Missed? Analysts Offer Insight

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) appears to be extending its gains with a 6% gap up after the company reported Gross Merchandise Value / Total Payment Volume / Revenue of $7.02b / $17.53b / $1703mm handily beating expectations of $6.39b / $15.56b / $1489mm. Adj. EPS of $1.65 blew away the Street expectation for $0.35. This outperformance is especially surprising considering Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) rare miss, but analyst insights offer a view into the differences and it seems to come down to two things: slower international adoption of ecommerce has been accelerated by COVID with the delay resulting in a longer tail, and the greater availability of same day delivery.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How To Download Paid Android Apps & Games For Free (5 Ways)

As of now, there are millions of people using an Android smartphones. Compared to every other mobile operating system, Android provides users far more customization options. Not only that, but the app availability is significantly high on Android compared to any other mobile operating system. To download apps and games,...
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Sees 5 Reasons to be Bullish on Uber Inc. (UBER) into 2022

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated an Overweight rating and $72.00 price target on Uber Inc. (NYSE: UBER) seeing 5 reasons to be bullish into 2022. 1) The company is investing near-term,...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $439.58.

Comments / 0

Community Policy