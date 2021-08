(KNSI) – A 37-year-old Fridley man is fighting for his life after a rollover crash near St. Wendel Township Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2005 GMC Envoy was going west on Interstate 94 and exited the freeway at County Road 159 about 7:20 when the SUV went onto the shoulder. The driver, Kenneth Lakewood Turner, lost control of the Envoy, and it rolled multiple times.