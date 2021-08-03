Cancel
FDA

I want to play cards with anti vaxers

2) I understand if folks have a medical condition that prevents them from getting vaccinated. But without such a condition, there is no explanation for not getting the vaccine. Anti vaxers simply do not understand odds / probabilities / math. I would love to play cards with anti vaxers. PACIFIC...

Brad Brownell
Pfizer
FDA
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Dr. Fauci: 'Things are going to get worse' — here's what that could look like

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sobering prediction: "Things are going to get worse." The White House chief medical advisor made those remarks amid rising Covid cases nationwide, due largely to the virus's newly dominant and more transmissible delta variant, during an interview with ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Though it's tough to imagine a situation more dire than the country's current surge, "we're looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we're seeing the cases go up," Fauci said.
I'm not arguing for insurance not to pay for their care

You're entitled to your own opinion, but you aren't entitled to your own facts. Cobbox on Brad Brownell: “His only problem is he has to deal with turd fans questioning every move he makes.”. Judge Keller®. Hall of Famer [21483]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 17962. Joined: 2/22/03. This is true on...
Re: The bottom line on COVID

You're entitled to your own opinion, but you aren't entitled to your own facts. This is true on both "sides" of the equation. For example, the belief is that vaccines are required for long-lasting immunity in people who have had COVID-19. There is no good evidence for that. Since we...
LOL. Okay.

I would agree with that. Someone that has had it within the last six months is a different story. I had it in January and my doctor told me in May that I should have immunity for about six months. I'm pretty sure I had the Delta variant at the beginning of July after going to Ft Lauderdale. The symptoms were identical to what I had in January so I'm "vaccinated" until January again.
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Can COVID be transmitted through farting?

Last week, British ministers made the headlines with wild claims that COVID could potentially be spread through flatulence. Their serious concerns may be hilarious to some people, but it’s not an entirely bizarre theory. How is COVID transmitted?. By now, everyone is aware that COVID is transmitted through tiny droplets...
This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

