Raised to be a Clemson Man from birth and he has truly lived up to that birthright!!. Congratulations to this high character 6th year player. I hope to see Rencher get his p.t. very late in the 4th qtr this year as a backup to Pace, Shipley, Dixon, Mafah, and Dukes. Rencher can really support these young ballers with drills and Clemson traditions. Go Tigers!