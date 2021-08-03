Cancel
Middle East

Israel able to ‘act alone’ against Iran after ship attack, PM says

By Francesco Guarascio
Metro International
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) – Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel was capable of acting alone against Iran, after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken predicted a “collective” response to an attack last week on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman. “We are working to rally the world, but...

Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Top Israel and US Officials Meet Ahead of Possible Strike on Iran

Senior Israeli and US defense officials met on Monday following an Iranian attack on an London-based Israeli-operated ship last week in the Gulf of Oman and ahead of a possible reprisal attack on Iran. An Iranian suicide drone is believed to have hit the oil tanker Mercer Street on Thursday...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Iran’s rapid oil return looks less likely after ship attacks

Iran’s oil comeback, already taking longer than many traders expected, will be further complicated by shipping attacks in the past week, including a deadly drone strike on a tanker near the Gulf of Oman that the U.S., U.K. and Israel all blamed on Tehran. With talks held up by a...
Middle Eastamericanmilitarynews.com

Iran claims it arrested Israeli Mossad agents and seized their weapons

On July 27, Iranian media outlets reported Iranian security forces had disrupted a network of Israeli Mossad agents and captured a mass shipment of weapons and ammunition the Mossad network had allegedly brought into Iran. Fars News agency reported the director-general for Iran’s Intelligence Ministry for Counter-Espionage Operation said, “A...
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Guards Deny Iran Forces, Allies Involved in Ship Incident off UAE Coast -Report

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied that Iranian forces or allies were involved in action against any ship off the UAE coast on Tuesday, saying the incident was a pretext for "hostile action" against Tehran, Iranian state television said on its website. "According to information from security sources, Iran's...
Middle Eastamericanpeoplenews.com

Tensions Escalate As Israel Closes Embassy Inside Ben & Jerry’s Factory

JERUSALEM—Following the ice cream manufacturer’s decision to stop selling its products in occupied Palestinian territory, Israel escalated tensions Thursday by closing its embassy inside Ben & Jerry’s factory. “Ben & Jerry’s hostile actions have left the nation of Israel with no choice but to close our embassy near the churning machines inside their Vermont factory,” said Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, explaining that the Israeli ambassador to Ben & Jerry’s would be pulled immediately with no current plans to reinstate him to the ice cream production floor. “Due to national security priorities, we will be maintaining our presence in the greater Vermont area in a diminished capacity at a nearby scoop shop until further notice. We do this from a position of strength and to send a signal to all confectionary companies who dare undermine Israel’s sovereignty over occupied lands that no ice cream is good enough to tolerate this treatment, not even Chunky Monkey.” At press time, Häagen-Dazs agreed to act as a third-party mediator to help resolve the conflict.
MilitaryThe Guardian

Israel launches airstrikes in Lebanon in response to rockets

Israel escalated its response to rocket attacks this week by launching airstrikes on Lebanon, the Israeli military has said. The military said in a statement that jets struck the launch sites from which rockets had been fired over the previous day, as well as an additional target used to attack Israel in the past. Several militant groups operate in Lebanon but none claimed responsibility.
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Iran Warns of Response if Security Threatened After Ship Attack - TV

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran will respond promptly to any threat against its security, the foreign ministry said on Monday, after the United States, Israel and Britain blamed Tehran for an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman. Tehran has denied any involvement in the attack on Thursday in...
MilitaryWNMT AM 650

Rocket warning sirens sound in northern Israel, Israeli military says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel near the Lebanese border on Wednesday, the Israeli military said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The military said in a statement the alerts sounded in at least three communities near the border with Lebanon. The border...
WorldPosted by
AFP

US, UK join Israel in accusing Iran of deadly tanker attack

Israel's key allies the United States and Britain joined it Sunday in blaming Iran for a deadly tanker attack off Oman, despite Tehran's denials, and Washington vowed an "appropriate response". The US and British statements came after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said there was "evidence" linking Iran to the attack after the Islamic republic rejected its arch-foe's "baseless accusations". The MT Mercer Street, managed by prominent Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, was attacked Thursday off Oman. A British security guard and a Romanian crew member were killed in what the US, Britain and the vessel's operator Zodiac Maritime said appeared to be a drone strike.
Worlddallassun.com

Why did British troops attack Russia in 1918

His Majesty's soldiers battled the Red Army in northern and southern Russia, in Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Far East. Clashes also took place at Tsaritsyn, which a couple of decades later would become known to the world as Stalingrad. The intervention of the Entente Powers in Russia at...
Middle EastAntelope Valley Press

Ship tied to Israeli billionaire attacked off Oman, two killed

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An attack on an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire killed two crew members off Oman in the Arabian Sea, authorities said Friday, marking the first fatalities after years of assaults targeting shipping in the region. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Thursday...

