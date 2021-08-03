Cancel
Discovery signals content investments will peak this year, shares fall

By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Metro International
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Discovery Inc said on Tuesday it expects content and marketing investments this year to be its highest ever, sending the media company’s shares down 6%. Discovery’s relatively new streaming platform is in a race to retain paying customers in the crowded streaming market that includes Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co’s Disney+, which coupled with increased cord-cutting means the company has had to make higher content investments.

