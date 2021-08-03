Discovery signals content investments will peak this year, shares fall

ViacomCBS added 6.5 streaming subscribers in the second quarter, reaching 42 million worldwide, powered by the rebranded and expanded Paramount+. The revamp of CBS All Access delivered its first full quarter of results since launching in March. ViacomCBS offered the streaming stats along with its full quarterly numbers. At an investor day earlier this year, ViacomCBS said it hoped to be at 65 million to 75 million global streaming subscribers by 2024. The latest tally puts it slightly ahead of that pace, given the plan to launch in two dozen more global territories by next year. It has already gotten to Latin...