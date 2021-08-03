Cancel
Financial Reports

SolarEdge shares surge after quarterly earnings top estimates

By Pippa Stevens, @PippaStevens13
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations. "We are successfully navigating through the challenging supply chain environment," CEO Zvi Lando said in a statement. Shares of solar inverter maker SolarEdge jumped more than 15% on Tuesday after the company topped expectations during the second quarter and provided...

