A Stardew Valley scouting tip will save you time in the mines - and maybe even other areas of the game - when you're playing on PC. As far as secret techniques for seeing far beyond your normal field of go view, it's almost distressingly simple to execute. Reddit user hauzan2112 posted a walkthrough video of how the trick works, and it uses a tool that you may never have even realized you have at your disposal. I don't mean an extra piece of equipment, I mean the in-game screenshot tool. Don't feel too bad if you weren't even aware this tool existed - it's buried way at the bottom of Stardew Valley's extensive options menu, and it is its own separate function from using the Steam overlay's screenshots or just hitting Print Screen and pasting your image elsewhere.