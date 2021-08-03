Cancel
Texas State

One Of The Coolest Vintage Airstream Resorts In The U.S. Can Be Found Right Here In Texas

By Katie Lawrence
We’ve always loved El Cosmico, but now, the rest of the world is praising it, too. Travel + Leisure recently named the quirky campground among the coolest vintage Airstream resorts in the country, and we definitely couldn’t agree more.

Hiding amid the vast nothingness of the West Texas desert, El Cosmico is a 21-acre nomadic hotel and campground in the artsy town of Marfa.

Offering an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life, this quirky destination is a second home for those with a deep sense of wanderlust.

Guests have several different accommodations to choose from, the most popular of which are the vintage Airstreams that come in four sizes: small, medium, large, and extra-large.

Amenities also differ across the trailers, but generally include things like A/C and heat, an indoor and outdoor bath and shower, cedar deck, and access to communal spaces including a hammock grove, outdoor kitchen, dining area, and reading room.

Each Airstream also comes equipped with refrigeration, basic cooking supplies, and a radio with wireless iPod connectivity.

Trailers aren't all El Cosmico has to offer!

You'll also see yurts, tepees, safari tents, and two lodges that accommodate larger groups.

Since the property is so large, there's also plenty of room for self-campers to pitch a tent.

It's just $20 per night, and you get access to the bathhouse and all other shared spaces.

No matter how you choose to spend the night at El Cosmico, you'll quickly realize it's no ordinary hotel.

It's an eclectic, high-energy oasis where like-minded people gather and enjoy the unique desert community they helped create. There's even occasional live entertainment and hands-on activities that allow guests to mingle and interact with one another - oh, and the night skies are truly something else out here.

Address: 802 South Highland Avenue, Marfa, TX 79843.

Call (432) 729-1950 with any questions you may have.

Visit El Cosmico’s website or Facebook page to learn more.

Have you ever been to El Cosmico? If so, did you stay in a trailer or one of the other accommodations? Tell us all about your experience in the comments section below, then check out our previous article for another unique place to spend the night in Texas.

The post One Of The Coolest Vintage Airstream Resorts In The U.S. Can Be Found Right Here In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State .

