HOUSTON — At the moment he was being told he was being promoted to the major leagues Thursday night Curtis Terry’s first inclination was … to apologize. He’d just popped up for Triple-A Round Rock at Reno. He’d been a bit slow coming out of the box. When the ball fell just beyond second base, though, he’d sped up enough to carry his 6-3, 260-pound frame into second base with an infield double. When the inning was over, he was pulled from the game. He went to manager Kenny Holmberg to apologize for any perceived lack of hustle. Holmberg just smiled and told him hustle had nothing to do with his decision. Terry was going to the major leagues.