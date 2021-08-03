Gladewater's Winston Hill to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame
Joe Namath was recovering from knee surgery in his hospital room just a few weeks after being drafted by the New York Jets when he heard a knock at his door.
And in walked a hulking mountain of a man.
It was left tackle Winston Hill, who wanted to introduce himself to the quarterback he would be tasked with helping protect for the rest of his NFL career.
