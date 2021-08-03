Cancel
Gladewater's Winston Hill to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CBS19
CBS19
 5 days ago

Joe Namath was recovering from knee surgery in his hospital room just a few weeks after being drafted by the New York Jets when he heard a knock at his door.

And in walked a hulking mountain of a man.

It was left tackle Winston Hill, who wanted to introduce himself to the quarterback he would be tasked with helping protect for the rest of his NFL career.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph .

