Woman grabs her bumper, drives off after motorcyclist critically injured in KC crash

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after a driver hit them at an east side intersection, then drove off. Police and emergency medical crews responded at 9:39 p.m. Monday to 53rd Street and Prospect Avenue to a serious motorcycle crash. Police said a Zhejiang Apollo motorcycle was going east on 53rd Street and blew through a stop sign. An SUV going south of Prospect Avenue then hit the motorcycle, according to the Kansas City Police Department.