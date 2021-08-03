Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Woman grabs her bumper, drives off after motorcyclist critically injured in KC crash

By Shain Bergan
KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after a driver hit them at an east side intersection, then drove off. Police and emergency medical crews responded at 9:39 p.m. Monday to 53rd Street and Prospect Avenue to a serious motorcycle crash. Police said a Zhejiang Apollo motorcycle was going east on 53rd Street and blew through a stop sign. An SUV going south of Prospect Avenue then hit the motorcycle, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 8

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Bumper#Police#Traffic Accident#Kctv#Zhejiang Apollo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 8

Community Policy