Kalamazoo, MI

Nelson “The Animal Guy” Bringing Wildlife Safari To Kalamazoo

By Mark Frankhouse
Posted by 
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For those in need of some adventure, Nelson "The Animal Guy" is bringing just that to Comstock Township Library, as he is the host of his special Wildlife Safari Saturday August 7th from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and then again from Noon until 1 p.m.. The program which he's been doing for nearly 30 years, gets you up close and personal with wildlife you'd normally not be so close to, as he describes his background on his website:

