The “Big Lie” never ends. Nine months after the 2020 election, a Republican state assemblywoman in Wisconsin has subpoenaed two counties for election materials for a probe into the state election results. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who said last December she believed Donald Trump won the state, asked for ballots and voting machines from Milwaukee and Brown counties in an effort to conduct an audit similar to one in Arizona. “Legislators have been hearing from thousands of disgruntled constituents regarding their concerns with the November 2020 election,” Brandtjen said in a news release.