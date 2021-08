Dunn is picking up his $5 million player option for the 2021-22 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. In his first season with the Hawks, Dunn played in just four regular season games as he dealt with a nagging ankle injury that delayed his debut until late April. It was unlikely that he would garner a bigger role or more money if he left, so it is no surprise to see the 27-year-old exercising his player option. The 2016 No. 5 overall pick's production has steadily declined in each year since he averaged 13.4 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals during his first season with the Bulls (2017-18). If healthy, the Providence product can offer a defensive-minded presence off the bench in a backup role to Trae Young.