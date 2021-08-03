How the “white semester” helps Italian Prime Minister Draghi

This Tuesday, the “bianco semester” begins in Italy. The last six months of the mandate of Italian presidents are called the “white semester” in Italy. According to article 88 of the Constitution, the President can no longer dissolve parliament and call new elections during the last six months of his seven-year term. The constitutional fathers of 1947 had taken this precaution for fear of a “legal twist”, as the Sardinian communist Renzo Lanconi said at the time: Since the president is not elected directly by the people but by the two chambers of parliament, a head of state could shortly before prevent the election of a successor at the end of his mandate with the dissolution of parliament and thus extend his mandate.