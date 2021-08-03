Manufacturing Bits: Aug. 3

American Business Conferences will host The Advanced Lightweight Materials & Manufacturing Innovation Congress, an online event, Aug. 24-26. Speakers for the event are confirmed from Honda, Daimler/Mercedes Benz, Ford Motor Co., Tesla, General Motors, Mazda Toyota Mfg., and Renault Group. The event will include some webinar-style presentations and panel discussions, and attendees will be able to ask speakers questions during the sessions. Attendees also will be able to instant message other participants, organize video meetings, and see who is registered for the conference, as well as everyone who is in the room at the time.For the round tables and workshops, attendees will be in an online room together and can interact via Zoom. The event also will feature a virtual exhibit area; interviews with exhibitors; and an event feed where attendees can post useful articles, introduce their company, and conduct polls.All the video content is available to view after the event for three months.