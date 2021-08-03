Manufacturing Bits: Aug. 3

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the University of California at Berkeley and others have developed what researchers say is the world’s thinnest magnet. The one-atom-thin, two-dimensional (2D) magnet could one day pave the way towards new spin electronics or spintronics memory devices and other technologies in the market. Spintronics uses the orientation of an electron spin rather than a charge to encode data.

