Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards: where to look to find stock and the best deals going

By Rob Dwiar
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 3 days ago
When it comes to knowing where to buy RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards, everyone has been in the same boat for a while now. And that same boat has been identical for all Nvidia 30-series cards. The entire RTX 30-series line has been as rare as unicorn sightings since their...

ComputersDigital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 laptop is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When buying a new laptop, you want to buy the best. Right now, that’s easy to do thanks to the Dell XPS 13 being available for just $700 at Dell for a strictly limited time only. Ordinarily priced at $900, you can save $200 right now on a fantastic laptop that will keep you happy for a long time to come. You’ll need to be fast though. As with all Dell deals, stock at this price is limited. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.
Video GamesGamespot

EVGA Will Replace RTX 3090 Graphics Cards Fried By New World

The PC gamers who lost their high-end graphics cards while playing Amazon Games' MMO New Worlds will be receiving a replacement. That is, as long as they had an EVGA model. Speaking to PC Gamer, a spokesman for EVGA has confirmed that all EVGA RTX 3090 cards that have been broken or damaged "are being replaced." The cards all broke while playing a closed beta for New World with an uncapped frame rate, which Amazon is blaming for the issue.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Black Friday gaming chair deals 2021: where to look for the best offers

JUMP TO: Black Friday Retailers - USA Black Friday Retailers - UK Today's Deals Choosing the Right Chair. Black Friday isn't with us yet, but that's no reason to despair on finding Black Friday gaming chair deals ahead of the best time to make savings online. There are some tasty discounts to be had on the best gaming chairs right now, and we'll arm you with everything you'll need to find them.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Take $200 off the MSI Sword laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card

Head on over to Best Buy if you're looking for a new gaming laptop. You can get the MSI Sword 15.6-inch laptop on sale for $999.99. That price is $200 off what it normally goes for and a unique deal only available for a limited time. Other machines with a similar graphics card and power go for hundreds more than this one, as you can see with this Asus ROG laptop using the 3050 Ti.
Computerscommunitynewscorp.com

Misery over the availability of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 graphics cards

Yes, we can say it is the misery of misery on NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3000 graphics cards. At the moment, it is almost impossible to find a whole section of the green catalog in stores. RTX 3060, nada, walou, que tchi ​​… RTX 3060 Ti, Zob skin … RTX 3070, same fight, bullet skin … RTX 3070 Ti, go around, there is nothing to see and RTX 3080, the same player is still playing … We will not talk about the availability of graphics cards from NVIDIA in the Founders Edition, as it is probably even worse.
Video Gamesmanofmany.com

Where to Buy Xbox Series X Stock in Australia

The next-gen console war may have started more than six months ago, but fans on either side find themselves in a similar predicament. Whether it’s Xbox Series X stock or Sony’s blockbuster equivalent, a mass shortage of chips has left Aussie gamers in the lurch for some time. In fact, channels dedicated to sharing information on where to buy an Xbox Series X have sprung across the country, eager to help eagle-eyed fans get their hands on the new console, but it’s not so simple. With Xbox Series X stock in Australia limited by allocation amounts and stockists constantly hit up for Xbox pre-orders, the chances of scoring the Microsoft-backed console down under are next to nothing, but it isn’t impossible. To address current demand, we’ve put together a list of places you can buy an Xbox Series X in Australia, with information on stocks and allocation.
Electronicsfox5sandiego.com

Where to look for legitimate deals on refurbished tech

If you don’t necessarily need the latest and greatest, you can save a bundle by purchasing refurbished tech products. The savings can be substantial and the products often look and function as new. Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks. Slickdeals video host Pete King...
ComputersTechRadar

Where to buy Microsoft Office: all the cheapest prices and deals in August 2021

If you're looking to buy Microsoft Office, you'll likely be looking for Office 365, or Microsoft 365 as it's now known. Beyond that, however, you have some decisions to make. If you're shopping for business, you can choose between Business Basic, Standard, and Premium, as well as the app-only suite for a monthly price. However, if you want to buy Microsoft Office for your home, you'll be deciding between a rolling Family subscription for up to six users, a Personal membership for a single user, or a Home & Student one-off purchase.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PS5 Stock: When and Where to Buy PlayStation 5 in August 2021

Which shops have PS5 stock for August 2021? Where can you currently buy a new PlayStation 5 console? Demand for the PS5 has exceeded supply, leaving many unable to purchase a next-gen console. Sony has suggested that it will be making more units in 2021, having secured additional component inventory from some of its key manufacturing partners. However, it's warned that there's no quick fix to the current stock situation, due to an overall shortage in semiconductors.
LotteryPosted by
GAMINGbible

11-Year-Old Finds Lottery Loophole, Gets RTX 3090 Graphics Card

I'm convinced that some 11-year-olds are the smartest people on earth. Hear me out, okay? While adults have all these probabilities that they have to work out for whether we think it's likely or not we can achieve something, kids often just do something anyway and see what happens, and for one pre-teen in Florida, it resulted in him bypassing a lottery so he and his dad could get their hands on a 3090 GPU.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell XPS 17 review: A mobile workstation in disguise

Dell XPS 17 review: A mobile workstation in disguise. If you work primarily from home, the idea of a large, 17-inch laptop might sound attractive. The screens on these laptops are only a few inches smaller than some external PC monitors, packed into a single package that can be taken on the go.
RetailTechRadar

Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: find stock here

Where to buy the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is no longer a tough question to answer, as you'll find these cards readily available at most major retailers in the US and the UK. The harder question is where to find them at their list price. Unfortunately, these cards are also incredibly expensive at the moment, with most available stock being listed for twice or triple the price.
Computerspocketnow.com

The LG Gram 14-inch laptop, Chromebooks and more are also on sale

If you’re looking for an ultra-lightweight laptop that has tons of power under the hood, you can check out the LG Gram 14Z90P that comes with a 14-inch display, an 11th gen Intel Evo Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. You also get Thunderbolt 4 and 25.5 hours of battery life for $1,197 after a 15 percent discount that translates to $203 savings. Or you can get the Intel 10th Gen Core i7 model with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an 18.5-hour battery life for $1,290 after a $309.99 discount.

