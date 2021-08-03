Cancel
Southbury, CT

Southbury leaders 'strongly condemn' swastika appearance in town, investigation continues

By Currie Engel
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHBURY — Local Jewish leaders are expressing support for the way Southbury is addressing the appearance of a swastika on a political banner on Route 67. At a special meeting last week, Southbury’s selectmen unanimously voted to issue a statement condemning the swastika depicted on Playhouse Corner on July 24. The banner, which has since been removed, showed donkeys with swastikas alongside the phrase “the new logo for the Democratic party,” according to photos. “Modern day Nazi party” was written below the donkeys.

