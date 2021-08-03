Cancel
Florida State

Catholic schools in Northeast Florida update their COVID-19 policy

By Chase Bunker
Action News Jax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In a letter to families and staff, The Diocese of St. Augustine announced changes to their COVID-19 policy. Masks and vaccinations are optional in all schools but are highly recommended. Visitors will have to wear a mask and schools will limit the number of visitors on their campuses. All positive cases will be reported to the Florida Department of Health and the Office of the Superintendent for a follow-up. Families will be notified of every positive cases at a school.

In the letter, Deacon Scott Conway says “It takes all of us to stop the spread of this virus, and being vaccinated is critical to stopping the spread of this illness and taking more lives.” Conway added “Like Polio, Measles, and so many other viruses, we have beat them by vaccinating against such horrific illnesses. If you are not vaccinated, please consider doing so for the sake of your neighbor.”

Originally, all students and staff were required to wear masks but had to alter their plan due to Governor Ron DeSantis signing his “Ensuring the Parents’ Freedom to Choose – Masks in Schools” Executive Order.

The Diocese of St. Augustine has 40 catholic schools in Northeast and North Central Florida. Their first day of school is on August 11th.

