Governor Pete Ricketts announced a new incentive plan for state teammates aimed at helping to fill critical staff positions in the State’s 24/7 facilities. “With one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation and a strong and talented workforce in Nebraska, we want to ensure that we continue to attract and retain talent at the State,” said Governor Ricketts. “This incentive plan is one way we are working to achieve this goal. My administration will continue to assess and respond to the staffing needs of critical positions so we can continue to deliver a high level of service throughout the State.”