Widespread rain across the Charlotte region Tuesday

The Charlotte, North Carolina, are will see periods of rain and temperatures well below average for this time of year Tuesday.

First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said the rain will likely have an impact on Tuesday's commute but we aren't looking at threat of severe weather in the Carolinas. You may want to give yourself a little extra time on your drive to work or school to be safe.

"Just enough to mess up that commute," Sprinkle said. "Looking at our Futurecast, there will be periods of rain this morning and as we get toward the afternoon we'll get a break in the precipitation."

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

In addition to the rain, it's going to be comfortable with afternoon temperatures only climbing into the mid-70s. Tuesday's forecast high is 76 degrees and Wednesday is only expected to reach 78. But the relief won't last long as the weather dries up and gets hot.

"We'll see a change in the weather patterns over the weekend and we're back to the low 90s," Sprinkle explained.

Sprinkle said the heaviest rain will be along Interstate 85 and U.S. 74, particularly in areas south and west of Charlotte, including the Upstate of South Carolina. This includes the towns of Boiling Springs, Chesnee, Blacksburg and Gaffney.

Sprinkle said most of the Charlotte area can expect to receive anywhere from about a half-inch of rain to about an inch. Some locations east of Charlotte, including Rockingham, North Carolina, and Cheraw, South Carolina, could get over an inch by the end of the week.

Projected rainfall totals Tuesday

Concord: 0.4"

Gastonia: 0.3"

Hickory: 0.44"

Statesville: 0.33"

Rock Hill: 0.45"

The rest of the week will be mostly dry until Friday. Sprinkle said Charlotte has a 30% chance of rain, with stray storms possible across the Carolinas.