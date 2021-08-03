Mike Hilton Praises Jessie Bates: 'He's the Best Safety' in the NFL
The Bengals' defense is hoping to take a step forward this offseason after adding proven veterans like Mike Hilton, Chidobe Awuzie and Trey Hendrickson. Hilton is familiar with Cincinnati after spending the first four seasons of his career in Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old played on one of the NFL's best defenses. He's hoping to take that experience and use it to buoy the Bengals back to relevancy this season.www.yardbarker.com
