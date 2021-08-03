Cancel
Technology

Quantum Kinetic FLT 80, from the special SFF tank / pump combination at EK

By cncadmin
communitynewscorp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of small, powerful configurations can pour some water into the boxes with the new Quantum Kinetic FLT 80 from EK. 125 x 120 mm tanks with no less than seven G1 / 4 threads and a D5 or DDC support for adding a pump. Unless you’re going on a pump / tank assembly.

communitynewscorp.com

Comments / 0

Physicsarxiv.org

Bell-type inequality tests and quantum entanglement from $Λ$-hyperon spin correlations at high energy colliders

Spin correlations of $\Lambda$-hyperons, extracted from their self-analyzing weak decays, provide unique insight into Bell-type locality tests within the QCD strings formed in high-energy collider experiments. We show from very general considerations that the Clauser-Horne-Shimony-Holt inequality test is typically less stringent for the states produced in QCD strings; however they provide a benchmark for quantum-to-classical transitions induced by varying i) the associated hadron multiplicity, ii) the spin of nucleons, iii) the separation in rapidity between pairs, and iv) the kinematic regimes accessed. These studies also enable the extraction of quantitative measures of quantum entanglement. We explore such questions within a simple model of a QCD string comprised of singlets of two partial distinguishable fermion flavors and compare analytical results to those obtained on quantum hardware. We further discuss a class of spin Hamiltonians that model the complex quantum dynamics of $\Lambda$ spin correlations embedded in the QCD string . Prospects for extracting quantum information from $\Lambda$ measurements at current and future colliders are outlined.
ComputersPhys.org

Combining two approaches to advance quantum computing

Quantum computers hold the potential to out-perform all conventional computing systems. Two promising physical implementations for the storage and manipulation of quantum information are the electromagnetic modes of superconducting circuits and the spins of small numbers of electrons trapped in semiconductor quantum dots. A team of researchers led by the...
Sciencearxiv.org

Pauli channels can be estimated from syndrome measurements in quantum error correction

The performance of quantum error correction can be significantly improved if detailed information about the noise is available, allowing to optimize both codes and decoders. It has been proposed to estimate error rates from the syndrome measurements done anyway during quantum error correction. While these measurements preserve the encoded quantum state, it is currently not clear how much information about the noise can be extracted in this way. So far, apart from the limit of vanishing error rates, rigorous results have only been established for some specific codes. In this work, we rigorously resolve the question for arbitrary stabilizer codes. The main result is that a stabilizer code can be used to estimate Pauli channels with correlations across a number of qubits given by the pure distance. This result does not rely on the limit of vanishing error rates, and applies even if high weight errors occur frequently. Moreover, it also allows for measurement errors within the framework of quantum data-syndrome codes. Our proof combines Boolean Fourier analysis, combinatorics and elementary algebraic geometry. It is our hope that this work opens up interesting applications, such as the online adaptation of a decoder to time-varying noise.
Carscommunitynewspapers.com

The 2021 BMW M5 sedan combines power and performance for a special ride

I like the handling of the 2021 BMW M5. BMW M’s blistering power is matched with responsive handling to deliver track-level performance on every turn. With unique features like 50/50 weight distribution, advanced M xDrive, and M-engineered suspensions and differentials, this car elevates BMW’s signature handling to a degree that is one of the best in this class.
Sciencearxiv.org

Indistinguishable single photons from spatially-ordered array of highly efficient and pure mesa-top single quantum dots: A step closer to on-chip quantum optical circuits

The first two decades of the 21st century have witnessed remarkable progress in harnessing the power of quantum mechanics, on-chip, enabled by the development in epitaxial semiconductor nanoscience with proof-of-principle demonstrations -- many tour-de force -- of quantum functionalities such as entanglement and teleportation amongst photon and matter qubits -- quintessential quantum phenomena that underpin the development of quantum technologies. A basic hindrance to such development however has been the absence of a platform of on-demand single photon sources with adequate spectral characteristics and arranged in spatially regular arrays necessary for their incorporation in surrounding light manipulation units to enable quantum networks. Here we report on the first spatially-ordered, scalable platform of deterministic, bright, spectrally highly uniform, pure, and indistinguishable single photon sources (SPSs). At 19.5K, and without Purcell enhancement, these SPSs exhibit emission purity ~99.2% and two-photon interference (TPI) indistinguishability ~57%. Oscillation behavior of the photon emission indicates that photons originate from a coherent superposition of two excitonic states, revealing effectively a three-level electronic structure which can be exploited as potential two-frequency qubit generating energy entangled photons for teleportation. Time-dependent two photon interference (HOM interferometry) coincidence counts g(2)({\tau}) near {\tau}=0 shows effectively zero count which, analyzed using the three-level model, reveals a highly encouraging dephasing time of ~0.58ns at ~20K. Such SPS arrays in a planarized structure open the pathway to creating interconnected quantum networks for application in communication, sensing, computing and more.
Sciencearxiv.org

Environment seen from infinite geodesics in Liouville Quantum Gravity

First passage percolation (FPP) on $\mathbb{Z}^d$ or $\mathbb{R}^d$ is a canonical model of a random metric space where the standard Euclidean geometry is distorted by random noise. Of central interest is the length and the geometry of the geodesic, the shortest path between points. Since the latter, owing to its length minimization, traverses through atypically low values of the underlying noise variables, it is an important problem to quantify the disparity between the environment rooted at a point on the geodesic and the typical one. We investigate this in the context of $\gamma$-Liouville Quantum Gravity (LQG) (where $\gamma \in (0,2)$ is a parameter) -- a random Riemannian surface induced on the complex plane by the random metric tensor $e^{2\gamma h/d_{\gamma}} ({dx^2+dy^2}),$ where $h$ is the whole plane, properly centered, Gaussian Free Field (GFF), and $d_\gamma$ is the associated dimension. We consider the unique infinite geodesic $\Gamma$ from the origin, parametrized by the logarithm of its chemical length, and show that, for an almost sure realization of $h$, the distributions of the appropriately scaled field and the induced metric on a ball, rooted at a point "uniformly" sampled on $\Gamma$, converge to deterministic measures on the space of generalized functions and continuous metrics on the unit disk respectively. Moreover, we show that the limiting objects living on the unit disk are singular with respect to their typical counterparts, but become absolutely continuous away from the origin. Our arguments rely on unearthing a regeneration structure with fast decay of correlation in the geodesic owing to coalescence and the domain Markov property of the GFF. While there have been significant recent advances around this question for stochastic planar growth models in the KPZ class, the present work initiates this research program in the context of LQG.
Computershackaday.com

Hackaday Podcast 130: Upside Down 3D-Printer, Biplane Quadcopter, Gutting A Calculator Watch, And GitHub CoPilot

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys get charged up on the best hacks the week had to offer. The 3D printer design gods were good to us, delivering an upside-down FDM printer and a hack that can automatically swap out heated beds for continuous printing. We look at a drone design that builds vertical wings into the frame of a quadcopter — now when it tips on its side it’s a fixed-wing aircraft! We chew the artificially-intelligent fat about GitHub CoPilot’s ability (or inability?) to generate working code, and talk about the firm future awaiting solid state batteries.
Electronicsmaxfrequency.net

Analogue Restocking Super NT, Mega SG, and DAC Next Week

Super Nt, Mega Sg and DAC are restocked. Available Mon Aug 9, 2021 at 8am PDT. Limit 2 per customer per console. All orders will ship by the end of the week. Hopefully their ordering system can sustain the demand. No word on quantity, so I expect they’ll sell out rather quick. After being out of stock since January 2021 and a small restock, hopefully these stay up for a smidgen longer.
Sciencearxiv.org

A unified picture of Balance puzzles and Group testing: Some lessons from quantum mechanics for the pandemic

Balance (Counterfeit coin) puzzles have been part of recreational mathematics for a few decades. A particular type of Counterfeit coin puzzle is known in the literature as the "Beam balance puzzle". An abstract solution to it is provided by Iwama this http URL as a modification of the Bernstein-Vazirani algorithm, making use of quantum parallelism and entanglement. Moreover, during this pandemic, group testing has proved to be an efficient algorithm to save time and cost of testing specimens for the presence of infection. In this article, we propose a "Binary Spring Balance" (BSB) puzzle, to facilitate a unified picture of the counterfeit coin problem and the testing for infection problem, as both aim to reduce the number of queries. We then showcase two solutions to the BSB problem, one using bits and other using classical-qubits ('cebits") for querying. Both solutions are demonstrated using circuits. In this pursuit, we develop a modified optical implementation of Bernstein-Vazirani algorithm using only polarizers (no need of beam splitters), which has surprisingly not yet been proposed earlier. Under the pretext of this demonstration we question why we have not yet developed testing mechanisms inspired by Bernstein-Vazirani algorithm for the pandemic, as they solve the problem in single query, they have no issues related to prevalence of infection in the population, nor are they plagued by the issue of dilution of samples due to pooling. The modified implementation of Bernstein-Vazirani algorithm using polarizers can also be a cost-effective demonstration in an undergraduate lab.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

KiNet: A Deep Neural Network Representation of Chemical Kinetics

Deep learning is a potential approach to automatically develop kinetic models from experimental data. We propose a deep neural network model of KiNet to represent chemical kinetics. KiNet takes the current composition states and predicts the evolution of the states after a fixed time step. The long-period evolution of the states and their gradients to model parameters can be efficiently obtained by recursively applying the KiNet model multiple times. To address the challenges of the high-dimensional composition space and error accumulation in long-period prediction, the architecture of KiNet incorporates the residual network model (ResNet), and the training employs backpropagation through time (BPTT) approach to minimize multi-step prediction error. In addition, an approach for efficiently computing the gradient of the ignition delay time (IDT) to KiNet model parameters is proposed to train the KiNet against the rich database of IDT from literature, which could address the scarcity of time-resolved species measurements. The KiNet is first trained and compared with the simulated species profiles during the auto-ignition of H2/air mixtures. The obtained KiNet model can accurately predict the auto-ignition processes for various initial conditions that cover a wide range of pressures, temperatures, and equivalence ratios. Then, we show that the gradient of IDT to KiNet model parameters is parallel to the gradient of the temperature at the ignition point. This correlation enables efficient computation of the gradient of IDT via backpropagation and is demonstrated as a feasible approach for fine-tuning the KiNet against IDT. These demonstrations shall open up the possibility of building data-driven kinetic models autonomously. Finally, the trained KiNet could be potentially applied to kinetic model reduction and chemistry acceleration in turbulent combustion simulations.
Sciencearxiv.org

From non-equilibrium Green's functions to Floquet quantum master equations: an application to all-electrical Electron Spin Resonance

We present a theoretical framework to evaluate the conditions and outcome of experiments directed to controlling quantum systems using electrical means. Recent experiments have shown important progress in the excitation of single-atom spin resonances using a scanning tunneling microscope. Although general, we show that the theory presented here can be applied to understand the ingredients, parameters and results of such experiments. The theory is based on non-equilibrium Green's functions that allow us to treat realistic bias drops and electron flow through an atomic system connected to two electrodes. The full quantum response of the system is obtained by doing perturbation theory in the hopping terms between the atomic system and the electrodes. Applying an electrical field changes the tunneling conditions of electrons. We suggest this mechanism to explain the process of driving an atomic spin with a time-dependent electrical field. The tunneling barrier is modulated by the time-dependent field and this leads to a time-dependent hopping matrix element between the quantum system and the electrodes. An electron that enters the impurity or atomic site is coupled to the rest of the spin of the system via a magnetic exchange interaction. We apply this theory to two cases. The simplest case is a single atomic orbital subjected to a time-dependent electric field, and the second case consist of a single atomic orbital coupled to a second spin-1/2 under the same type of driving as before. The first case already reproduces the main experimental features Ti atoms on MgO/Ag (100) while the second one directly addresses the experiments on two Ti atoms. These calculations permit us to explore the effect of different parameters in the driving of the spins as well as to reproduce experimental fingerprints.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum non-Gaussian light from a single atom dispersively coupled to a cavity

Many applications in quantum communication, sensing and computation need provable quantum non-Gaussian light. Recently, such light witnessed by a negative Wigner function has been estimated using homodyne tomography from a single atom dispersively coupled to a high-finesse cavity \cite{Hacker2019}. It opens an investigation of quantum non-Gaussian light for many experiments with atoms and solid-state emitters. However, at their early stage, an atom or emitter in a cavity system with different channels to the environment and additional noise are insufficient to produce the negative Wigner function. Moreover, the homodyne detection is frequently challenging for such experiments. We analyse those issues and prove such cavities can be used to emit quantum non-Gaussian light employing single-photon detection in the Hanbury-Brown and Twiss configuration and quantum non-Gaussianity criteria suitable for this measurement. We investigate in details the cases of considerable cavity leakage when the negativity of Wigner function disappears completely. Advantageously, quantum non-Gaussian light can be still conclusively proven for a large set of the cavity parameters at the cost of overall measurement time, even if noise is present.
Electronicscommunitynewscorp.com

ZALMAN Z1 PLUS, a box with an amazing 5.25 ” bay

If ZALMAN no longer offers large high-end boxes as before, if we leave out the last Z-Machine 500 Limited distribution, the Korean brand will continue to offer original solutions with not uninteresting ideas. And the cool new idea is in the Z1 PLUS case, an ATX model that has nothing particularly exciting on paper, except for a front panel with fine mesh and an external 5.25-inch bay. And that’s exactly what it’s at the center of marketing attention, with a cache that doesn’t land in the trash or get lost around the house.
Visual Artadafruit.com

Kinetic Display Water Simulations by @motus-art #ArtTuesday

8-6-2021 (August 6, 2021) is the Snakiest day of the year and it’s also this year’s CircuitPython Day! The day highlights all things CircuitPython and Python on Hardware. See you there!. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip...
Electronicscommunitynewscorp.com

The EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 BLACK costs 909 euros

We don’t know what’s going on at EVGA, but the prices of almost all of the brand’s references have gone down. So we had the RTX 3060 499 euros, the RTX 3060 Ti 549 euros, the RTX 3070 729 euros and the RTX 3080 989 and 999 euros. Another model...
PoliticsThe Independent

Oxford ‘twins’ with fictional island from Thomas the Tank Engine

Oxford has been “twinned” with the fictional Island of Sodor, home to Thomas the Tank Engine. The city has been voted the UK’s “friendliest” in a study of over 3,000 adults, topping the “Thomas & Friends Friendship Index”. Launched to mark International Friendship Day on 30 July, a “twinning” sign...
CarsPhysics World

Paddle board is made from old wind turbine blades, quantum technology for sustainability

Stand-up paddle boarding is up near the top of my bucket list, so I was pleased to learn that researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Wood Research, Wilhelm-Klauditz-Institut have created a board that is made from 100% renewable materials – instead of the usual petroleum-based materials. What is more, the light-weight material that they have developed for paddle boards can be used in buildings, cars and ships.
CarsMotorAuthority

Bespoke McLaren Speedtail combines two very special colors

McLaren's dealership in Beverly Hills is about to take delivery of one of the wildest looking Speedtails we've seen yet. McLaren on Wednesday presented a Speedtail commissioned by the dealership, and it features a livery matching the design used by McLaren for a Speedtail prototype from 2018. It's one of the last examples of the Speedtail's 106-unit run, and is decked out in a fade starting with Ueno Gray up front and Magnesium Silver at the rear.

