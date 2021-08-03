Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Experts say to begin back-to-school shopping immediately to avoid chance of supply shortage

Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EgOR_0bGDFCn400

Back-to-school shopping is on the to-do list for families across metro Detroit. Experts say spending could break a record this year, but are there enough supplies to meet demand.

Industry insiders are warning families to move fast on items like backpacks, lunch bags, stationary, laptops, tablets, and even sneakers.

It's a tough year to predict what will sell quickly, and one mom says she still has unused items from last year

From the chip shortage to the worker shortage experts say it's best to get your shopping done early, especially if there is something specific your kids wants or needs.

The National Retail Federation expects back-to-school spending to set a record topping $37 million this year.

It estimates that families will spend an average of $849 on back-to-school items, almost $60 more than last year.

Business expert and author Wes Berry say predicting what people will buy could be tricky.

"If you had to stock laptops to sell, how would you be able to estimate how much the demand would be?" Berry asked. "Maybe the demand has already been filled by people studying from home and needing laptops or maybe it's going to be a big rush like it used to be."

Shop early because experts say 59% of the estimated back-to-school shopping has already been spent.

“We are experiencing higher sales, earlier than normal,” says Frank Guglielmi, the Senior Director of Corporate Communications for Meijer.

“New backpacks, that’s a hot item this year, in lots of different kinds of colors. Those identity items that kids will bring to school are popular this year and last year they weren’t able to do that,” says Guglielmi.

Experts fear chip shortages could impact the inventory of electronics, and demand for sneakers could outpace production.

Meijer says they don't anticipate any shortages, and its supply chain is strong but - parents shouldn't wait to shop.

College students and their families are expected to spend an average of $1,200.

This year, backpacks have technology compartments built-in along with cord access, perfect for hybrid learning.

Meijer says they have plenty of back-to-school items, they don’t expect to experience a shortage, their supply chain is strong.

“So there might be less variety in certain colors of certain items, but that’s simply because people are buying a lot as opposed to having issues with supply chain,” says Guglielmi.

This year at Meijer teachers get a 15% off back-to-school discount that includes furniture and clothing as well as standard school supplies.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Comments / 0

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Communications#Johns Hopkins University#The Rebound Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

As back-to-school shopping in Sarasota-Manatee kicks off, retail industry deals with supply shortages

Last year’s back-to-school shopping season was a big one for Discount Computers Inc. in Sarasota. As kids in the area prepared for virtual schooling during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the computer and accessories retail store was selling laptops and desktops left and right, owner Amelia Manning said. Money that would normally be spent on a summer vacation or a couple of meals at a nice restaurant instead went toward families upgrading their tech.
Retailkiss951.com

Hacks To Save On Back-To-School Shopping

Ready or not, it’s almost back-to-school season in some places. It seems like summer just started, but here we are once again. And according to the National Retail Federation, the average family is planning to spend $848.90 on back-to-school supplies!. That’s way up from last year and it’s a lot...
EducationNews 12

BBB: Beware of scams while shopping online for back-to-school supplies

As if back-to-school shopping wasn't already a nightmare, experts are warning parents to look out for online shopping scams for school supplies. With more schools resuming in-person learning this fall, the Better Business Bureau expects a surge in demand and a sharp decline in supply. The agency is urging shoppers...
Retaillocalsyr.com

Pandemic causing school supply shortage ahead of school year

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic is causing trouble when it comes to back to school shopping. Experts say the high demand could make it hard to find essential supplies this year. With more classrooms fully re-opening, experts say after a year plagued with product shortages and supply chain problems...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Uniform shortage could impact back-to-school shopping this year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As summer winds down, the first day of school in Mobile and Baldwin counties is just a little more than two weeks away. And right now back-to-school shopping is in full swing. Among school supplies, school uniforms are also a hot commodity. The demand comes at...
EducationAustin American-Statesman

Continued supply-chain issues may impact back-to-school shopping

What started out as a rush on cleaning supplies, canned goods and toilet paper in preparation for the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic has endured as a long-standing problem with the global supply chain. From the lumber yard to the drive-thru lane, individuals and businesses alike continue to have difficulty...
Huntington, WVWOWK

How to avoid back-to-school overspending

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – “SALE” is what you see plastered in and around stores everywhere across the Mountain State, as residents are gearing up for back to school. But studies show, even with these sales, Americans are already overspending. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are on track to...
RetailWCPO

Back-to-school shopping: Families facing shortages and higher prices

Parents, start your engines. It's back-to-school shopping season — and product shortages, which have affected everything from furniture to chicken wings, are hitting school supplies. Samantha Allen was glad to see some normalcy for her two elementary-aged after a long pandemic winter, but she found things a little different this...
Columbus, OHWBNS 10TV Columbus

Experts forecast increased spending on school supplies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Families are preparing to send their children back to in-person learning after the pandemic impacted classroom attendance last year. The National Retail Federation forecasted a boost in spending this year. In all, nationwide spending is expected to hit $37.1 billion, up $3.2 billion, over the previous school year.
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

School supplies shopping on the tax free weekend

Friday starts the weekend that everyone has been waiting for to go school shopping. The annual Sales Tax Holiday comes around every year just before summer break ends, giving parents a chance to save money on the things their kids will need for the school year. According to the National...

Comments / 0

Community Policy