Dallas, TX

This creepy Dallas McMansion with concrete floors is straight out of 'Saw'

By Abigail Rosenthal
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutgrowing an apartment and looking for an actual house? Here's what nearly $1 million will get you in Dallas if you choose this particular property: No bedrooms, one bathroom, concrete floors, fluorescent lights, nearly 6,000 square feet, and a bunch of unidentifiable electrical equipment. A "home" for sale in Dallas...

