Winter Haven, FL

17 people arrested, accused of preying upon children online

 5 days ago
Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to detail the arrests of 17 people accused of preying upon children while using the internet.

Several police agencies — including the Polk and Orange County sheriff's offices, Auburndale, Orlando and Winter Haven police departments — participated in a six-day undercover investigation that resulted in the arrests, according to a news release.

While more information is expected during a Tuesday afternoon news conference, those accused are expected to be charged with various felonies. Deputies say they include traveling to meet a minor for sex and attempted lewd battery.

Six of the people arrested reportedly brought condoms to the undercover location in hopes of having sex with a teenager, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Each person is from the central Florida area, while one was visiting from Los Angeles, the sheriff's office added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

