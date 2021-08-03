17 people arrested, accused of preying upon children online
Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to detail the arrests of 17 people accused of preying upon children while using the internet.
Several police agencies — including the Polk and Orange County sheriff's offices, Auburndale, Orlando and Winter Haven police departments — participated in a six-day undercover investigation that resulted in the arrests, according to a news release.
While more information is expected during a Tuesday afternoon news conference, those accused are expected to be charged with various felonies. Deputies say they include traveling to meet a minor for sex and attempted lewd battery.
Six of the people arrested reportedly brought condoms to the undercover location in hopes of having sex with a teenager, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Each person is from the central Florida area, while one was visiting from Los Angeles, the sheriff's office added.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
