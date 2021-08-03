Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to stop in Tampa, St. Pete to discuss Clean Water Initiative

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is continuing her three-day Clean Water Initiative tour with stops in Tampa and St. Pete planned for Tuesday.

She'll be joined by state and local environmental leaders at Picnic Island Park in Tampa and St. Petersburg City Hall.

Fried introduced the initiative last week, which is aimed at updating and strengthening the department’s water policies to better protect the state’s natural resources.

It comes at a time when the Tampa Bay area is being plagued by red tide, the state is seeing a rise in manatee deaths and the aftermath of the Piney Point wastewater emergency is still being felt.

Fried says when she came into office she made a commitment to furthering clean water efforts in the state, but that too often partisan politics get in the way of protecting the environment.

Under the Clean Water Initiative, the Office of Agriculture Water Policy will reinvent its program to prioritize high-value projects and continue to employ more efficient nutrients and water usage practices, among other things.

According to Fried, the following first-ever practices will also be put in place under the initiative:

Conducting in-person visits in cooperation with agriculture stakeholders instead of relying on voluntary self-reporting when it comes to compliance.

Taking action against anyone refusing to comply with state law.

Working with producers on corrective action plans and refer cases of non-compliance to the DEP for enforcement.

Inspecting, collecting and aggregating detailed records of the nutrients being applied by agriculture producers on the reduction landscape.

"From starting at zero when I came into office, to where we are today, making this announcement of the Office of Agriculture Water Policy Clean Water Initiative, we have come a long way," Fried said at a press conference Monday in Sarasota.