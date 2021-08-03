5 things you need to know for Tuesday, August 2

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, August 2.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

A Weather Alert Day with a high risk for flooding across southern Colorado. While a few things are still uncertain, we know that heavy rain is on the way. The mountains, valleys, and burn scars are going to be at the highest risk for flooding.

Storms should make it east to I-25, but it's uncertain how much farther east they will go past the interstate.

Flooding threats today are highest in the burn scars and low-lying wet areas. Debris flows and quick-moving water that could carry you or your car away are the two main threats.

Overnight we'll keep areas of rain going with drizzle possible into early Wednesday morning. We could see more daytime storms on Wednesday afternoon but flooding risks would be much lower.

USOPM grand opening activities

Today, at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Paralympian Amanda McGrory will be hosting a "Becoming Your Personal Best Resiliency Warm-up" at 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The museum plans to host a series of other events through Labor Day as part of its grand opening.

There will also be more sport demonstrations along with another visit from the Cheyenne Mountain mobile zoo later this month.

Vaccine incentives

While we have seen an uptick in vaccinations recently officials continue to urge anyone who has not been vaccinated, to do so.

There are incentives to getting the covid-19 vaccine, like the "Colorado Comeback Cash" gift card giveaway. You can get a $100 gift card to Walmart, while supplies last, if vaccinated at one of the specific sites.

In Pueblo, you've got a chance to do that today at the Pueblo West Library parking lot from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Initiative 27 petition signatures turned in

An initiative to reduce property tax assessment rates is a step closer to making it on the November ballot in Colorado. Organizers turned in signatures to the state on Monday.

If passed, Initiative 27 would reduce the rates for most businesses from 29% to 26.4%.

It would also cut the rates for most homeowners from 7.15% to 6.5%.

The measure is being opposed by education groups across the state.

I-70 Disaster Declaration

Governor Jared Polis is preparing state and federal emergency disaster declarations to allocate federal resources for I-70 repairs through Glenwood Canyon following mudslides last week.

The mudslides left huge boulders and up to 10 feet of mud across the roadway. It could take days, or even weeks, to get even one lane open in each direction.

