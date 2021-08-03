H&R REIT Announces Strategic Transaction Valued at $1.67 Billion
Sale of the Bow, Calgary Office Exposure Reduced, Enhanced Strategic Flexibility. TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - H&R REIT ("H&R" or the "REIT") announces today that it has entered into agreements for the transactions involving the 2.0 million sq.ft. Bow office tower ("the Bow") located in Calgary, Alberta, and for the sale of the 1.1 million sq.ft. Bell office campus ( the "Bell Campus") located in Mississauga, Ontario, for combined gross proceeds of approximately $1.47 billion, including proceeds from the sale of an ownership interest to affiliates of Oak Street Real Estate Capital ("Oak Street") and a secured lease financing arrangement with Deutsche Bank Credit Solutions and Direct Lending ("Deutsche") ("Deutsche Transaction" and with the sale, collectively "Bow Transaction").markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0