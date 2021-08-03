Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

H&R REIT Announces Strategic Transaction Valued at $1.67 Billion

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 17 days ago

Sale of the Bow, Calgary Office Exposure Reduced, Enhanced Strategic Flexibility. TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - H&R REIT ("H&R" or the "REIT") announces today that it has entered into agreements for the transactions involving the 2.0 million sq.ft. Bow office tower ("the Bow") located in Calgary, Alberta, and for the sale of the 1.1 million sq.ft. Bell office campus ( the "Bell Campus") located in Mississauga, Ontario, for combined gross proceeds of approximately $1.47 billion, including proceeds from the sale of an ownership interest to affiliates of Oak Street Real Estate Capital ("Oak Street") and a secured lease financing arrangement with Deutsche Bank Credit Solutions and Direct Lending ("Deutsche") ("Deutsche Transaction" and with the sale, collectively "Bow Transaction").

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reit#Financial Advisors#Mortgage#H R Reit Announces#Cnw#Reit#President Ceo#Ovintiv Inc#Transaction Overview#Property Est#Ab Bell Campus#Bell Canada#The Bell Campus#The Bow Transaction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Related
Real Estatempamag.com

Nexus REIT announces series of commercial acquisitions

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has announced that it has waived conditions on the acquisition of a portfolio of three distribution centres located in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. The properties will be acquired for approximately $230.4 million. The sum is expected to be funded with the net proceeds from the...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

NexPoint REIT Announces Public Offering Of 2M Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc., based in Dallas, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2 million shares of its common stock priced at $21 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about August 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. NREF said it...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Swyft, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment by FEMSA Ventures

Swyft’s retail technology platform aligns with FEMSA’s corporate venture fund’s investment strategy. Swyft, Inc., a global leader in the robotic and software-powered marketplace, providing secure unattended delivery for brands, merchants and last-mile providers, today announced a seven-digit strategic investment from FEMSA’s (Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) corporate venture fund. The strategic partnership between Swyft, the Silicon Valley based software and robotics leader, and FEMSA, the largest convenience store operator and food and beverage distributor in Latin America, is expected to facilitate future scale deployment of Swyft’s software and robotics technology.
Little Rock, ARwaldronnews.com

BSR REIT Announces August 2021 Cash Distribution

LITTLE ROCK, AR and TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) today announced a cash distribution of US$0.0417 per REIT unit for the month of August 2021, representing US$0.50 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on September 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2021.
Businessmartechseries.com

Wibbets Inc Announces Strategic Changes

Wibbets Inc announces new cryptocurrency in progress and change in strategic focus. Wibbets Inc home of the world’s first ever pro privacy protection online tech shopping platform announces exploratory initiative to create a crypto coin as well as a strategic change in direction. The market potential has Wibbets CEO Jason Baudendistel intrigued.
Financial ReportsAshley County Ledger

BSR REIT Announces Outstanding Q2 2021 Financial Results

– Vibrant Texas Markets Lift NAV 21.9% to $14.77 – LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR", or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021" and "YTD 2021", respectively). All comparisons in the following summary are to the corresponding period in the prior year. Results are presented in U.S. dollars. References to "Same Community" correspond to stabilized properties the REIT has owned for equivalent periods throughout Q2 2021 and YTD 2021 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 ("Q2 2020" and "YTD 2020", respectively), thus removing the impact of acquisitions, dispositions and non-stabilized properties. Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are available on the REIT's website at www.bsrreit.com and at www.sedar.com.
Real EstateCrain's New York Business

Blackstone to buy REIT in deal valued at $3.1B

The Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust is acquiring the WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a cash deal valued at $3.1 billion, including debt. The Blackstone entity, a nonpublic REIT, is paying $22 per unit for Toronto-based WPT, a 17% premium over the closing price on Aug. 6, according to a statement Monday.
Real Estatempamag.com

Major REIT, investment advisor announce strengthened collaboration

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and investment management advisor BentallGreenOak have announced the expansion of their strategic partnership, with a new joint venture in a three-property portfolio situated in the Greater Toronto Area. “An agreement signed by both firms would position new investment capital from BentallGreenOak client, Sun Life Assurance...
Gamblingalbuquerqueexpress.com

Memenopoly Announces Strategic Partnership with Babylons NFT

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Memenopoly, a new coming of age gaming NFT solution, has announced a strategic partnership with the first community-owned NFT marketplace Babylon. The partnership would allow Meme-themed Memenopoly NFTs to be auctioned on Babylons NFT marketplace. Memenopoly is a yield generating blockchain 'play to earn' game. The platform aims to bring the next evolution of gamified yield generation, leveraging the power of NFTs to reward players and farmers.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Alpha Gold North Announces Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction with Miramis Mining

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Alpha Gold North Inc. (the "Company" or "AGN") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated August 17, 2021 (the "LOI") with Miramis Mining Corp. ("Miramis") in respect of a proposed reverse takeover transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") pursuant to which Miramis will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of AGN.
BusinessMusic Week

DistroKid valued at $1.3 billion following new investment

DistroKid has announced that New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners has made a substantial investment in the company. The deal values the independent music distributor at $1.3 billion. More than two million artists use the tools and services that DistroKid provides. The company estimates that...
BusinessZDNet

NortonLifeLock and Avast PLC to merge in $8.4 billion transaction

Antivirus vendor NortonLifeLock this afternoon said it will merge with Britain's Avast PLC in a transaction combining cash and stock in two different options, totaling between $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion in stock. That value is roughly equivalent to the value in U.S. dollars of Avast's enterprise value, which takes...
Miami, FLworldairlinenews.com

Cargojet announces a strategic 25% investment in 21Air

Cargojet Inc. announced today that it has completed a strategic minority investment in Greensboro, North Carolina headquartered cargo airline 21Air LLC (21Air) with corporate offices in Miami, Florida. 21Air is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as a Part-121 air carrier presently operating a fleet of five (5) Boeing...
Jerry Levineabovethelaw.com

Now Live At The Non-Event: The Value Of Strategic CLM

It’s no secret that advanced contract lifecycle management systems offer clear value to law departments — particularly in an era of increasing demands for efficiency. As Jerry Levine of Contract PodAi recently noted on the Non-Eventcast, reaching the final, strategic phase of CLM implementation is particularly impactful. “You’re speeding up...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Control Risks Announces Strategic Investment in Geospark Analytics

Global risk consultancy Control Risks has taken a 10% stake in Geospark Analytics, a developer of applied artificial intelligence solutions for risk and threat monitoring. “Since inception we have always strived to simplify the chaos of precisely oriented data with an exquisite user experience,” said Geospark Analytics Founder and Executive Chairman Omar Balkissoon. “It’s quite an exciting time to see this all come together, man and machine.”
Businessaithority.com

QuickFee And BlueSnap Announce Expansion Of Strategic Partnership

The latest integration enables the continued scaling of the QuickFee payments ecosystem. QuickFee, a leading payments solution partner for professional and commercial service providers in the U.S. and Australia, is pleased to announce an expansion of its strategic partnership with BlueSnap. BlueSnap is a global payments technology company offering a robust payment gateway for high-growth B2B and B2C businesses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy