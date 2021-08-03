Activision Blizzard names Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra co-leaders of Blizzard Entertainment

The past couple of weeks have been centered on the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, which alleges a discriminatory “frat boy” culture that has created unequal and unsafe working environments for women at the company. Since the lawsuit was filed, Activision Blizzard executives have issued a gamut of responses ranging from outright dismissive denials of the claims made within, to a more gentle-toned email that read like it was spit out by a “so your company has been accused of sexual harassment and inequality” generator. Notably, that change in tone came shortly after those Activision Blizzard stock values started to see a decline, and just ahead of the investor earnings call earlier this week. We can draw our own conclusions.