Activision Blizzard names Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra co-leaders of Blizzard Entertainment

By Ciara Linnane
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Activision Blizzard Inc. said Tuesday it has named Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra as co-leaders of Blizzard Entertainment, the unit responsible for developing popular videogames, including Warcraft, Diablo and StarCraft. The news was announced by Activision Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre in a letter to all employees. Oneal is an 18-year veteran of the company, most recently servicing as executive vice president of development. Ybarra has worked in the industry for more than 20 years and spent seven years as a senior executive at Microsoft's XBOX division. He was most recently EVP and general manager of platform and...

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
#Blizzard Entertainment#Activision Blizzard#Starcraft#Msft#Xbox#Evp#Battle Net
