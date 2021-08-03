Activision Blizzard names Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra co-leaders of Blizzard Entertainment
Activision Blizzard Inc. said Tuesday it has named Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra as co-leaders of Blizzard Entertainment, the unit responsible for developing popular videogames, including Warcraft, Diablo and StarCraft. The news was announced by Activision Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre in a letter to all employees. Oneal is an 18-year veteran of the company, most recently servicing as executive vice president of development. Ybarra has worked in the industry for more than 20 years and spent seven years as a senior executive at Microsoft's XBOX division. He was most recently EVP and general manager of platform and...www.marketwatch.com
