Angola Prison Rodeo is On, With Some Changes

Tickets for the longest-running prison rodeo in the nation, the Angola Prison Rodeo , are now on sale. This wildly popular annual event is held at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, located at the end of Highway 66, about twenty-two miles northwest of St. Francisville, which is on Highway 61. The “Greatest Show on Dirt” will be celebrating its 57th year in 2021.

The fall rodeo is held every Sunday in October , and tickets are $20, which includes entrance into the hobby crafts area as well. Dates this year are Oct 3,10,17,24 and 31. Rodeo tickets are available online , and if not sold out, at the gate on the day of each event. In the past, tickets for entrance into the hobbycraft area were available after rodeo tickets were sold out, but that is now changed. No hobby craft tickets only will be sold. Another change is that cell phones and smartwatches can now be brought into the rodeo grounds, and all purses or bags must be clear, and no bigger than 12x16x12. The website does not say whether masks will be required in October, but they are asking patrons to “mask up” to stop the spread of COVID.

A lot of people love going just for the unbelievable hobbycrafts, which include jewelry, leather crafts, paintings, woodworking, and even horticulture items, all made by prisoners. The concession booths are absolutely top-notch and are spread throughout the rodeo and crafts areas. The official Prison Band and several inmate bands perform during the festivities, and they also play during the rodeo activities. It’s clear that this is a huge privilege for the prisoners, and they take great pride in their booths.

The gates open at 9:00 am, the rodeo begins at 2:00 pm, and the hobby crafts are open until 5:00 pm each day. Proceeds cover rodeo expenses and go to the Louisiana State Penitentiary Inmate Welfare Fund. This is a really fun family event, so make plans to go this October.