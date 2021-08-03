Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bladen County, NC

East Bladen third, West Bladen fifth in Wachovia Cup league standings

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABTim_0bGDDrbv00

CHAPEL HILL — With a championship in girls soccer and a share of one in baseball, East Bladen surged to a strong third-place finish in the Wachovia Cup standings for the Three Rivers Conference.

The second spring season included those sports and boys tennis. West Bladen finished fifth among the nine teams in the league, boosted by a cross country championship in January and a second-place tie in the softball campaign that finished in the first spring season.

Whiteville was the conference cup winner, amassing 95.5 points. St. Pauls, which reached the state 2-AA football championship game, was second with 91.5 points.

East Bladen had 83 points, Fairmont 60.5, West Bladen 59, South Columbus 58, Red Springs 57, West Columbus 43 and East Columbus 38.5.

The Wolfpack’s overall supremacy included league titles in boys golf and girls tennis, and second-place finishes in volleyball, girls basketball, boys tennis, and a tie in softball.

St. Pauls won titles in football, volleyball, girls basketball and boys basketball.

East Bladen was second in boys soccer and girls tennis, and third in football, girls basketball and boys tennis. West Bladen’s other top-three finish, in addition to softball and cross country, was a tie in volleyball.

This was the final year of the Three Rivers Conference.

East Bladen and West Bladen, starting this month, begin competing in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference with Clinton, Midway, Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls.

Clinton and Midway were in the 2-A East Central Conference this past year, and finished second and third, respectively, in its Wachovia Cup standings behind East Duplin.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.

Comments / 0

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

673
Followers
788
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whiteville, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
City
Fairmont, NC
City
Columbus, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Red Springs, NC
Bladen County, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Girls Soccer#Wachovia#Wolfpack#Midway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

East Bladen honors athletes

ELIZABETHTOWN — Katie Evans and Lefrederick Wooten were named Athlete of the Year for girls and boys, respectively, at East Bladen High School. Evans was a multi-sport standout, leading the girls soccer team to its best playoff advance ever. She was also a standout defender on the girls basketball squad and played a prominent role on the volleyball team.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Dixie: West Robeson, Riegelwood earn state championships in tourneys hosted by Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN — Teams from West Robeson and Riegelwood have prevailed in the Dixie Youth Baseball state championship tournaments here. West Robeson topped host Elizabethtown 6-2 on Saturday morning to rally back through the elimination bracket and earn a berth in the Majors Division 1 World Series. Riegelwood dominated the Majors Division 2 tournament, outscoring opponents 76-4 en route to the state title and concluding on Thursday with a 11-0 rout of South Columbus.
TravelPosted by
Bladen Journal

Dixie: Baseball players build relationships through travel ball

Elizabethtown vs. Fairmont, 6:30 p.m. West Robeson vs. Elizabethtown-Fairmont winner, 10 a.m. Note: South Columbus plays Burgaw on Friday night at 6:30 for the state’s second berth into the World Series. ELIZABETHTOWN — State baseball championship tournaments, like the two being staged here this week, can be a chance for...
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Dixie Youth treasure sportsmanship

Elizabethtown vs. West Robeson, 7:30 p.m. Fairmont vs. Leland, 5:30 p.m. Note: Two or three teams will remain. Times for the championship series have not been set. Note: Riegelwood needs one win to be state champion; South Columbus needs two wins to be state champion. ELIZABETHTOWN — Dixie Youth Baseball...
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Dixie: If not for the volunteers, state tournaments wouldn’t be the same – or perhaps even exist

Elizabethtown vs. Fairmont, 7:30 p.m. South Park vs. West Robeson, 5:30 p.m. Elizabethtown-Fairmont winner vs. West Robeson-South Park winner, 7:30 p.m. Elizabethtown-Fairmont loser vs. Leland, 5:30 p.m. DIVISION 2. TUESDAY. Winners bracket. Riegelwood 10, South Columbus 0. Elimination games. Burgaw 8, Lockwood Folly 6. Southwest Onslow 11, Shallotte 6. WEDNESDAY.

Comments / 0

Community Policy