Limbo, an Offbeat Comedy About the Refugee Experience

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Freddie the chicken had a stunt double,” says Amir El-Masry of the bird that gives him an alarming wake-up call halfway through Ben Sharrock’s sophomore feature Limbo. “Clearly the budget went to the star of the show.” In reality El-Masry (Industry, The Night Manager) is very much Limbo’s star, but in sharing this detail about his scene partner(s) – named Freddie Jr after the Queen frontman – he echoes the comedy that runs through the otherwise keenly heartfelt and frequently devastating film about asylum seekers left stranded indefinitely on a fictional Scottish island.

