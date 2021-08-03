Limbo, an Offbeat Comedy About the Refugee Experience

"A post-Fleabag-era tale of dysfunctional relationships." Give it a whirl! Brainstorm Media has released the official US trailer for an indie offbeat romantic comedy called Rare Beasts, marking the feature directorial debut of talented English actress Billie Piper. This premiered in 2019 at the Venice Film Festival and is only now getting an official release in both the UK and US this summer. It's described as an "anti rom-com" film about Mandy, a career-driven single mother, who falls in love with the charming, traditionalist Pete. Billie Piper stars as Mandy, with Leo Bill as Peter, plus Kerry Fox, Toby Woolf, David Thewlis, and Lily James. This certainly does look offbeat and unique, for sure. I'm still curious to check it out - worth a look.