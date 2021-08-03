Tiny Wireless Device Illuminates Neuron Activity in the Brain
Everything that happens in the brain is a result of neurons sending and receiving signals in complex networks that are not completely understood by scientists. These networks are what allow us to pick up a cup of coffee, laugh at a joke or stand up from a chair. When some neurons do not send and receive and signals properly, it can lead to problems such as epilepsy, depression, addiction and chronic pain.www.globalbiotechinsights.com
