JBL Produces A Gorgeous And Compact Version Of Its Iconic Classic Speakers

By Mark Sparrow
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JBL has been rocking the world of hi-fi for 75 years and over those years it has set the standard for speakers with outstanding acoustic performance. Now the company has launched the L52 Classic, a pair of bookshelf loudspeakers that look destined to live up to the Classic Series family name.

