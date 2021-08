In an otherwise ho-hum game last week, with the Chicago White Sox trailing the Kansas City Royals 3-2 in the top of the eighth inning, Eloy Jiménez came to the plate with a pair of runners on base. The 2020 Silver Slugger had missed nearly the first four months of the year after he tore his pectoral muscle trying to rob a home run in March, and this was just his eighth at-bat of the season. In the immediate sense, the game against the Royals didn’t matter much: The White Sox sat eight and a half games clear of the rest of the American League Central. But when Jiménez sprung on a slider and sent it arcing over the left-field wall, it hinted at what might still be in store for the Sox.