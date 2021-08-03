Ellen Pompeo To Quit Acting Post 'Grey’s Anatomy'

Longing to see all of your favorite Grey’s Anatomy stars reunite while we await the return of season 18 this fall? Well, we’ve got good news. A Grey’s Anatomy reunion of sorts was recorded via Zoom back in January courtesy of the aptly titled Stars in the House, a web series hosted by SiriusXM’s Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, that, since the start of the pandemic, has brought together talent across TV, film, and theater for live performances and interesting conversation. For their part, G.A. cast members Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Greg Germann, Richard Flood, Anthony Hill, and surprise guest Jessica Capshaw all showed up in the House to honor frontline workers and discuss what it was like filming a season during the pandemic, as well as the importance of vaccinations.
