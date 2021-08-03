Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ellen Pompeo To Quit Acting Post 'Grey’s Anatomy'

By Sonal Chaurasia
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen Pompeo's future plans may not involve a white coat or a hospital set as the “Grey’s Anatomy” actress plans to press pause on her acting career and focus on her entrepreneurial skills. While speaking on the Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast, the 51-year-old actress, popularly known as Dr....

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anatomy#Ladies First
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

Everything We Know So Far About Grey's Anatomy Season 18

After an unusual year both on screen and off, Grey’s Anatomy fans are surely eager to return to the world they know and love at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The 17th and most recent season of the long-running medical drama was written to incorporate the COVID-19 pandemic—both as “the medical story of our lifetimes,” and as a practical way to incorporate PPE into most scenes, keeping the actors and crew safer on set—and saw protagonist Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) spending many episodes in a COVID-induced coma. By the end of the season, while Meredith had recovered and returned home, several other characters had departed for good, and plenty more had gone through significant life changes, leaving us anxious to see what’s next for Meredith and her colleagues. Here’s everything we know so far about Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy.
CelebritiesPosted by
Closer Weekly

Ellen Pompeo Isn’t Married to McDreamy in Real Life! Meet the ‘Grey’s’ Star’s Husband Chris Ivery

Ellen Pompeo plays Dr. Meredith Grey in the hit medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, which has developed a dedicated following over the years. Though many fans are more than familiar with her character — who was married to Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey in the show — it’s time for you to know all about her real-life husband, Chris Ivery!
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Grey's Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo Says ‘Make Out’ Scenes With Patrick Dempsey Were Hard for Her Husband to Watch

Ellen Pompeo's chemistry with Patrick Dempsey was so strong on Grey's Anatomy that even her husband struggled to distinguish fiction from reality. The Grey's star opened up about her husband Chris Ivery's struggles with her more…intimate…scenes with Dempsey at the beginning of the series, which premiered back in 2005 and is still going strong. "Poor guy had no idea what he was getting into," she said on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast, per People.
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Ellen Pompeo has 'no desire' to act again

Ellen Pompeo has "no desire" to act again. The 'Grey's Anatomy' star hasn't ruled out returning to acting one day, but she isn't "super excited" about continuing her acting career and would describe herself as "more entrepreneurial" now. She said: "I'm not saying I’ll never act again, I very well...
TV & Videoswonderwall.com

Grey's Anatomy stars when they were young

"Grey's Anatomy" has been on the air for a record 17 seasons — it's the longest running primetime medical drama in TV history — following its 2005 debut. And it's gearing up to launch season 18 in the fall of 2021. The crazy lives of the surgical interns, residents and attendings at fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital have captured the attention of millions for 380 episodes on which a countless number of actors have appeared throughout the show's lengthy run. Led by star and producer Ellen Pompeo, who's played titular character Dr. Meredith Grey since the series' stars, many members of the expansive ensemble have become so synonymous with the ABC hit that fans are unfamiliar with their lives before they joined Seattle's most eventful medical staff. Jesse Williams announced in May 2021 that he was leaving the series after 12 seasons, but in honor of his 40th birthday on Aug. 5, 2021, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the cast's lives before they donned scrubs…
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Are we in the early stages?

Season 18 is coming — and we’re probably set to get more updates on it soon!. Sure, there may not be too many huge cast photos at the moment or teases for what’s coming up next, but we have plenty of indications right now that things are heating up behind the scenes. Take, for example, the recent Instagram Stories tease from Camilla Luddington (Jo) that she is getting her hair dyed for the start of production. There are a lot of little things that the cast and crew have to do to get back to work, which we’ve heard for a while would happen around the end of July.
TV SeriesCorydon Times-Republican

Should ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ Continue Frequent Crossovers? (POLL)

Crossovers once were usually a major event. They didn’t happen frequently, and sometimes they were totally unexpected (remember Bones and Sleepy Hollow‘s crossover?). Now, however, with more and more shared universes popping up in primetime (Dick Wolf’s CBS and NBC shows are now connected), that’s all changed. Smaller crossovers have become more frequent, as we’ve seen in recent seasons with Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

See What Jesse Williams and the Other Departed Doctors of Grey's Anatomy Are Up to Now

Watch: Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Grey's Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers. Code blue: Jesse Williams has just hit a major milestone. Today, August 5, the Grey's Anatomy alum turned 40 years old and proved that age is just a number by looking more amazing than ever. However, this update made us sad as we realized that we'll no longer get to enjoy Williams' fine self (and his incredible acting work) every Thursday evening this fall.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Meet Ellen Pompeo's Longtime Leading Man, Husband Chris Ivery!

Ellen Pompeo might be one of the highest-paid people in television and star of TV’s longest-running medical drama, but offscreen, the 51-year-old actress actually doesn’t like to create that much drama. And while her Grey’s Anatomy alter ego, Meredith Grey, has been linked to a few guys throughout the show’s run, in her personal life, Pompeo has only had eyes for one fella since 2003: husband Chris Ivery.
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Ellen Pompeo wants to leave acting career

Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): Ellen Pompeo fans, this news may be heartbreaking for you as the actor has recently revealed her desire to quit acting after 'Grey's Anatomy' ends. "I'm excited about investing in businesses, and starting business," Ellen recently revealed about her career goals once "Grey's Anatomy is...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

How you could be paid $1000 to watch Grey’s Anatomy

Are you the world’s biggest Grey’s Anatomy fan, or have you never bothered to watch the medical show and just needed a really good excuse to give it a go?. A US-based company is offering participants of a challenge $1000 (around £750) to sit and watch all 17 seasons of the hit Shonda Rhimes drama, along with plenty of treats including a year’s Netflix subscription, a full box set of the show and a personalised message from a cast member. Sign us up!
TV Seriesshondaland.com

The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Comes Together for a Good Cause

Longing to see all of your favorite Grey’s Anatomy stars reunite while we await the return of season 18 this fall? Well, we’ve got good news. A Grey’s Anatomy reunion of sorts was recorded via Zoom back in January courtesy of the aptly titled Stars in the House, a web series hosted by SiriusXM’s Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, that, since the start of the pandemic, has brought together talent across TV, film, and theater for live performances and interesting conversation. For their part, G.A. cast members Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Greg Germann, Richard Flood, Anthony Hill, and surprise guest Jessica Capshaw all showed up in the House to honor frontline workers and discuss what it was like filming a season during the pandemic, as well as the importance of vaccinations.
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy