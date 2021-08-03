Lions activate DE Austin Bryant from PUP list

Lions head coach Dan Campbell kicked off his pre-practice press conference on Tuesday with some good news and some bad news.

The good news: Defensive end Austin Bryant is being activated from the physically unable to perform, or PUP, list and will be a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice. Bryant has been visible working with trainers on the side throughout training camp with his right leg in a compression sleeve.

The oft-injured Bryant will get a chance to prove himself in the first padded practice. Campbell indicated that Bryant will be brought along slowly to make sure he doesn’t aggravate the injury.

“We know he’s ready, but we’re going to take it slowly,” Campbell said while also noting that Bryant will only work in individual drills on Tuesday and the team will reevaluate after that.

The bad news: Cornerback Quinton Dunbar is not with the team. Campbell stated that Dunbar is away from Allen Park “with a personal issue” and quickly followed up by stating, “it’s all good there”. Dunbar has not been seen at training camp since Friday’s practice session, when he was primarily running with the third-team defense.