A man in India allegedly starved his newly-wed wife and beat her black and blue after she refused to sell her jewelry. In a statement given to police Thursday, the 31-year-old woman said she was subjected to assault and torture for more dowry. Recounting the ordeal before local media Saturday, the woman said her husband brutally thrashed her after she opposed his decision to sell her jewelry. The incident took place in the southern state of Kerala, Times Now News reported.