‘That’s Weird, Grandma,’ A Variety Show Written By School Kids, Celebrates 20 Years Of Performances
ANDERSONVILLE — For the past two decades, scores of celebrated Chicago stage actors have spent their Mondays putting on plays written by children. To celebrate that milestone, PlayMakers Laboratory will host a free digital special of its flagship show, “That’s Weird, Grandma,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The two-hour show will be streamed from PlayMakers Laboratory’s Facebook page.blockclubchicago.org
