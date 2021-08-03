Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Queen Elizabeth To Give Kate Middleton 2 Of Prince Harry's Former Titles: Report

By Vianne Burog
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kate Middleton could be busy when the rugby season kicks off next winter as the Duchess of Cambridge is set to replace Prince Harry in two of his patronages. Prince Harry officially gave up his titles when he stepped back from his royal duties and moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020. In a Times report published earlier this week, it was revealed that Queen Elizabeth would give Kate two of the Duke of Sussex’s patronages -- the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League. Prince Harry has held both titles since 2016 and served as vice patron for six consecutive years prior to this.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 2

IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kate Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#The Rugby Football Union#English#Welsh#The Football Association#Sportsaid#The 1851 Trust#The Royal Marines#Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
townandcountrymag.com

Kate Middleton Wore a Gorgeous Belted Baby Pink Dress to Wimbledon's Men's Singles Finals

Kate Middleton returned to Wimbledon on her own Sunday afternoon for the men's wheelchair singles final and men's singles final games. It was another big summer fashion moment for the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore a belted pastel pink Beulah London dress, Aldo heels, a pink floral mask, and Mappin and Webb Empress dangle earrings to take in the matches. She carried a floral Josef clutch.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Done This To The Queen

Many people believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blindsided Queen Elizabeth when they told her that they planned on stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving out of the UK. The rumors had been all over the media for months, so it's no surprise that Oprah Winfrey asked Harry about it during their sit-down interview that aired on March 7. Harry responded point blank: "No, I never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her," he said, according to People magazine. However, there have since been reports that Prince William was most upset with Harry for "blindsiding" their grandmother, regardless of what Harry's side of the story may be. "That was it for William, he felt they'd blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way," a source told The Sunday Times (via The Sun).
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Sign Harry Is Questioning "All That He Gave Up," Sources Say

When Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for the unveiling of the long-awaited statue of his mother, royal watchers held their breath, unsure of what the visit would look like after months of shocking revelations from the Duke of Sussex, ranging from allegations of racism, to criticisms of his father and grandparents' child rearing, to claims he didn't get support for his mental health struggles.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Here's Kate Middleton's Title When Prince William Becomes King

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will get a new title when her husband, Prince William, becomes King. The noble titles of Duke, Duchess, Earl, Countess, etc., form part of a peerage system. The system forms the hierarchy of power in British politics. Members of the peerage system, called Peers, were...
CelebritiesPage Six

Meghan Markle gives first glimpse of daughter Lilibet in birthday video

Meghan Markle has given the very first glimpse of her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mounbatten-Windsor, in a video to celebrate her 40th birthday. In a swift blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the camera pans to cute, never-before seen family photos on Meghan’s desk at her swanky Montecito, Calif., mansion — including one of baby Lilibet with her dad, Prince Harry, Page Six has confirmed.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is What Prince George Calls Queen Elizabeth

Prince George was Prince William and Kate Middleton's first born child. While he was the third great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, he was her very first great-grandson, which was undoubtedly very special. Given this information, it should come as no surprise that George and his great-grandmother have a close relationship that is different than her majesty's relationship with her other 10 great-grandchildren! "It is telling that the Queen, who is expert at not appearing to have any [favorites], goes out of her way to spend time with young George," The Sun reported back in 2019. The outlet also reported that the queen has always done something special for George — she would "[take] time to select little presents that she [would leave] at the foot of George's bed" whenever he would sleep over at Buckingham Palace.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Is this the first picture of Lilibet? Framed photo appearing to show Prince Harry kissing newborn baby takes pride of place on Meghan's desk along with unseen snaps of Archie in new 40x40 video

Meghan Markle is thought to have revealed a grainy first photograph of her second child Lilibet today after a framed picture of Prince Harry kissing a newborn baby took pride of place on her desk in a new video. Four images could be seen next to the Duchess of Sussex...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

This video of the Queen telling off Prince William is going viral

As well as being, well, the most recognisable monarch in the world, the Queen is still a normal mother, grandmother and great-grandmother behind closed doors - and she's proven just that in this latest viral clip. A newly resurfaced video shows the Queen telling off her grandson Prince William (in...
U.K.Posted by
Best Life

The One Promise the Queen Made That Prince Charles Could Break, Sources Say

It's been said for months that when Prince Charles becomes King, there will be a lot of changes at the Palace. The Prince of Wales' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy are no secret, according to insiders. In an interview with talkRADIO in April, royal biographer Angela Levin said: "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer." As the Daily Mail reported around the same time, Charles' vision for a downsized version of "The Firm" could include just hismself, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Duchess Catherine, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—as senior royals. In that case, other members of the family may be encouraged to take on more traditional jobs to help support themselves and the shift could even mean a loss of their titles, patronages, and possibly even their security except at royal events (as was the case with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in 2011). But even before Charles becomes King, insiders say the Princes of Wales is causing tension within the family and could ultimately break a long-held promise that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made decades ago. Read on to find out how Charles is rocking the boat.

Comments / 2

Community Policy