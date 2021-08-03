Queen Elizabeth To Give Kate Middleton 2 Of Prince Harry's Former Titles: Report
Kate Middleton could be busy when the rugby season kicks off next winter as the Duchess of Cambridge is set to replace Prince Harry in two of his patronages. Prince Harry officially gave up his titles when he stepped back from his royal duties and moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020. In a Times report published earlier this week, it was revealed that Queen Elizabeth would give Kate two of the Duke of Sussex’s patronages -- the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League. Prince Harry has held both titles since 2016 and served as vice patron for six consecutive years prior to this.www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 2