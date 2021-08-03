At DNC fundraiser, Biden accuses GOP of spreading 'fear, lies, and broken promises' on voting rights

President Joe Biden challenged Democratic fundraisers Monday night to help him "keep cutting through the Republican fog" on voting rights.

"It's about who gets to vote and whether the vote counts and who gets to count that vote. We have a system that does both those things with independence and integrity, but what Republicans want to do is say a political party gets to decide if a vote counts," the president stated during a virtual fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee. "It's outrageous. We're going to fight like hell so that doesn't happen. That's one of the most important things we can do."

BIDEN GOES BIBLICAL IN FIERY SPEECH RELAUNCHING 'VOTING RIGHTS' PUSH

Biden directly accused Republicans of "offering nothing but fear, lies, and broken promises."

"We have to keep cutting through the Republican fog — that the government isn't the problem and show that we the people are always the solution," he continued. "You have to be able to vote. It’s the single most important thing we could do. And we're going to have to win races up and down the ticket."

The president claimed that "if we make the right decision in the next few years, in 50 years people are going to look back and say, 'this was the moment that America won the 21st century.' I really believe that. But we can't do it without you. You know, we have to prove that democracies can work."

He also claimed that autocrats, such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, believe "that in the modern world, things are changing so rapidly, so quickly that democracies can't get their acts together and unite to compete with autocratic governments."

"We've got to demonstrate that democracies can work and protect. And I think it's going to impact on our influence around the world more than anything," the president concluded. "I think the country is ready, and because of you, I think we're going to be able to get it done."

Biden has kicked up his "voting rights" rhetoric in recent weeks after members of his own party blamed him for not doing enough to rally support for the "For the People Act" ahead of a decisive Senate vote earlier this summer. That measure passed the House with Democratic votes but failed in the upper chamber when all 50 GOP senators voted it down.

Biden's Justice Department also escalated tensions with Republican-controlled states at the end of July over so-called restrictive election laws and audits.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"The right of all eligible citizens to vote is the central pillar of our democracy, and the Justice Department will use all of the authorities at its disposal to zealously guard that right," Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote in a memo outlining the policy changes. "The guidances issued today describe certain federal laws that help ensure free, fair, and secure elections. Where violations of such laws occur, the Justice Department will not hesitate to act."