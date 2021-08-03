Cancel
Video Games

Pac-Man Discovered Devilishly Hidden As Part Of Stockholm Train’s Actual Design

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaking up the humdrum of commuting is Stockholm’s transportation system, where a real-life Easter egg in the form of Pac-Man can be found. Unlike cases of objects looking like other objects, this delicious detail spotted by Spotify senior product designer Fabiano Souza was deliberately included in the air vent holes of a subway train. Among a sea of holes, which could very well double as the edible dots in the classic video game, is the eponymous, ever-hungry character and three ghosts.

