U.S. Rep. Billy Long made it official Tuesday night, announcing in an interview on Fox News that he would be a candidate in 2022 for the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. Long, 65, is a former auctioneer and radio show host who was first elected to Congress in 2010. He’s joining a crowded field of contenders seeking the Republican nomination. In his interview with Tucker Carlson, he said he is the best candidate to hold onto Blunt’s seat and help his party regain control of the Senate.