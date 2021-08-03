Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Simone Biles takes bronze in balance beam competition

By Kaelan Deese
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsELp_0bGDD8Pp00


Simone Biles won the bronze medal in the balance beam competition on Tuesday, scoring another medal for Team USA after stepping aside from several Tokyo Olympics competitions for mental health-related reasons.

Biles, 24, received a score of 14.000 after she moved with barely any wobbles on the beam, falling just behind Guan Chenchen's gold-winning score of 14.633 and Tang Xijing's 14.233, both of China .

The top USA gymnast received congratulations all across social media following the event, both for the comeback after withdrawing from previous events and for making history by tying the record for the most Olympic medals won by a gymnast from the United States. She now shares the title with Shannon Miller with seven medals.

“It’s been a very long week, it’s been a very long five years," Biles said following the event. "I didn’t expect a medal today. I just wanted to go out there and do this for me, and that’s exactly what I did."

SIMONE BILES TO COMPETE IN BALANCE BEAM FINAL

After withdrawing during the team gymnastics final on July 27, Biles pulled out of several other competitions, including the individual all-around and uneven bars finals on July 31 , raising concerns that she could be finished with the 2020 Olympics .

The announcement of her initial withdrawal sparked a larger conversation about the importance of mental health in athletes performing "dangerous" feats, as Biles described on Friday, also stating that "physical health is mental health."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Biles said she would "cherish" her bronze win on Tuesday even more than her past wins of four gold medals due to her tumultuous Olympics experience this year.

"I would like to dedicate it to all Team USA for helping me and reaching out and supporting me. It’s just meant the world," Biles added.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics opened on July 23 and will conclude on Aug. 8.

Comments / 0

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
122K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tang Xijing
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Shannon Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Beam#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Show Fans Can’t Handle Hoda Kotb’s Reaction to Simone Biles’s Bronze Medal Win

Being the amazing Team U.S.A. cheerleader that she is, Today show coanchor Hoda Kotb couldn't help but cheer on Simone Biles during the balance beam final on Tuesday. The 56-year-old NBC cohost watched from the stands as the 24-year-old Olympian celebrated her strong dismount following a difficult week at the Olympics. Last week, Simone announced that she was withdrawing from the all-around women’s gymnastics team final and, subsequently, four all-around individual events. But before the Summer Games were over, she returned to the beam and earned a bronze medal for Team USA.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Simone Biles visits Texans practice to see boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles had been back in Houston from the Tokyo Olympics less than 24 hours, but she already was at Texans training camp to see her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in action. Biles, who landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 4 p.m. Thursday, watched Texans practice from a VIP section in the back of the end zone Friday morning.
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
NFLHollywood Life

Simone Biles Wraps Her Arms Around BF Jonathan Owens As They Reunite At His NFL Practice — Photo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have reunited! The Olympic gymnast returned from Tokyo, and was all smiles as she posed with her NFL star beau. Simone Biles has officially returned to the USA after representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The Gold medallist, who withdrew from the team all-around final last week, has now reunited with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The NFL player was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around Simone at a football practice session. “open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day,” she captioned her August 6 Instagram photo, which showed her rocking a white tank top, beige sweatpants and long braids in her hair.
SportsNBC Sports

WATCH: Simone Biles' Homecoming in Houston

Simone Biles arrived home in Houston on Thursday from the Tokyo Olympics, where she won two medals despite dealing with intense pressure and a temporary inability to control her twists in the air. When she walked out of the airport with teammate Jordan Chiles and their coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, the...
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
Sportsbardown.com

Simone Biles shares final message as she wraps up her Tokyo Olympics

Heading into the Olympics, we knew Simone Biles was going to be one of the main storylines. The supremely talented 24-year-old has become an icon in the gymnastics scene, and is widely considered to be one of, if not the greatest gymnast of all-time. While it’s true she was a...
Celebritiesgladstonedispatch.com

Simone Biles has emotional family reunion after Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles had an emotional reunion with her family as she returned from the Olympics. The gymnast - who won a bronze medal during Tokyo 2020 - has landed back in Houston and had her parents Nellie and Ronald Biles there to greet her, along with a crowd of fans holding American flags.
SportsKCBD

Wayland Baptist alum wins Olympic gold

Take a look at the facility that helped Simone Biles to overcome the 'twisties' condition that forced her to pull out of gymnastic events. USA weightlifting chief on transgender competitor: 'inclusive moment'. Updated: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT. |. The head of USA weightlifting Phil Andrews speaks on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy