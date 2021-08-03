Cancel
Financial Reports

H&E Equipment Services Q2 Earnings Beat View

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 17 days ago

(RTTNews) - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) on Tuesday reported net income of $15.77 million or $0.43 per share in the second quarter, higher than $8.82 million or $0.24 per share a year ago. Revenue for the quarter increased 13.4% to $315.76 million from $278.34 million last year helped by...

