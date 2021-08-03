H&E Equipment Services Q2 Earnings Beat View

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofTPC stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 194,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88.